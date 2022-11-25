Higher secondary school teacher arrested for molesting students since 2018

Kizhakkekallada (Kollam): The police have arrested a higher secondary computer science teacher at an aided school here on charges of improper conduct towards students of various batches since 2018. The accused is Joseph Kutty (43) of Puthenveettil, Thayyil Thekkethil, Bethany Junction at Puthoor.

Initially, a girl student of Plus One (Class 11) who was allegedly molested by Joseph complained to the school management. Subsequently, some other students also submitted similar complaints. All the complaints were handed over by the school management to the Child Welfare Committee, which contacted the police for necessary action.

“In total, five complaints, including from former students, were received. The incidents related to the complaints date from 2018,” said a police officer attached to the East Kallada police station.

After his arrest, Joseph was produced before the court and remanded.