Sabarimala all set to open for main pilgrimage season today; new priests to take over

Our Correspondent
Published: November 16, 2022 10:51 AM IST
Outgoing head priest N Parameswaran Namboothiri will open the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of chief priest (tantri) Kandararu Rajeevaru at 5 pm: Manorama/File Photo

Sabarimala: The two-month-long annual pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala will commence on Thursday. Outgoing head priest N Parameswaran Namboothiri will open the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of chief priest (tantri) Kandararu Rajeevaru at 5 pm. Thereafter, the pilgrims will be allowed to climb the 18 holy steps and have a 'darshan' of the deity.

Later K Jayaraman Namboothiri, a resident of Malappattom Kizhuthril Illom in Kannur, will be installed as the new 'melshanti’ .

(Tantri or the chief priest has the final say in ritualistic matters; mel shanthi presides over the day-to-day pujas.)

RELATED ARTICLES

The ceremonies installing Hariharan Namboothiri, a native of Inddamturitti Mana, Vaikom, as the head priest of Malikappuram Devi Temple will also be performed on the occasion.

The new head priests cannot leave the precincts of the temples for the next one year and will perform regular poojas from 4 am on Friday.

Jayaraman Namboothiri will leave for the hill shrine at 4 pm from Kannur. He will offer prayers at Chengannur Mahadeva Temple and the Pandalam Palace on Thursday morning before reaching Pampa by afternoon.

Hariharan Namboothiri too will be reaching there by then. They will start the nearly four-kilometre trek to reach Sannidhanam before 4 pm.

The first leg of the pilgrimage, the 41-day ‘Mandala’ phase, will culminate with the ‘mandala’ pooja on December 27. The temple will be reopened again on December 30 for ‘Makaravilakku’ with the ‘jyothi darshan’ as its high point on January 14.

 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout