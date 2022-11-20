Kerala agrees to distribute fortified rice through ration shops

New Delhi: In line with a Central directive the Kerala Government plans to distribute ‘fortified rice’ through ration shops in all districts from next April.

This programme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech in 2021.



Kerala has decided to execute the Central government's order though it contends that the Chamba (Matta) variety of rice that is currently being distributed in the State is rich in nutrients and hence would not require further fortification.

The State conveyed its decision at a meeting of the secretaries of the Food and Civil Supplies departments of various states held in Delhi. The Centre’s condition is that the State would not be allotted subsidies for rice if it is not fortified.

The State Government is yet to take a final decision on the implementation of the programme, said Kerala Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil.

“Unlike other States, the rice in Kerala is naturally rich in nutrients. Though this was conveyed to the Centre and substantiated with lab reports, the Centre maintains that ‘fortified rice’ must be supplied. The State Government is yet to take a final decision on the implementation of the scheme,” the Minister stated.

As of now, fortified rice is distributed on a trial basis in Wayanad district. The same rice is being supplied for noon-meal schemes at schools and the Comprehensive Child Development Programme (CCDP).

The Union Secretary for Food and Civil Supplies Sanjeev Chopra has directed the State Governments to take action for the procurement and distribution of fortified rice in a time-bound manner.

What is Fortified Rice

Nutrients and minerals including iron, folic acid and Vitamin B12 are mixed, moulded into a rice-shaped grain and added to normal rice in a 1:100 grains ratio. This rice is termed ‘fortified rice’.

Anaemia, poor growth, and other health problems due to the deficiency of Vitamin B 12 can be treated by using fortified rice, says those in its favour.

Why some oppose

The critics are of the opinion that an excess of iron can cause serious health problems. People with sickle cell anaemia, thalassemia and such conditions will have a high concentration of iron in their blood. Consuming rice fortified with more iron will lead to serious complications in them.

Owing to this reason, those diagnosed with such conditions are not given fortified rice in Wayanad district.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s media handout issued in May states that people do not understand the goodness of fortified rice due to the lack of proper awareness.