National leadership, KPCC should probe Tharoor's boycott by Youth Cong: MK Raghavan

Kozhikode: MP M K Raghavan on Sunday said all of Shashi Tharoor's programmes in the Malabar phase of his Kerala tour were personally charted by the former after considering with the respective District Congress Committees (DCC).

He was speaking at the seminar 'Sangh Parivar and challenges to secularism' organised by the Kozhikode Jawahar Youth Foundation.

"What happened was unnecessary and a blatant humiliation of perhaps the most important leader of the Congress at present. This will not be tolerated," said Raghavan.

The Kozhikode district committee of the Youth Congress had invited Tharoor to talk on 'Sangh Parivar and challenges to secularism' on Sunday. However, an unofficial order from the Congress leadership restrained the party's local units from hosting the MP's programmes in Malabar as part of his tour of Kerala. Later, the Youth Congress backed off from hosting the event, following which the Jawahar Youth Foundation stepped in.

The Kozhikode MP further said though K Sudhakaran clarified there were no restrictions on the Thiruvananthapuram MP attending programmes here, a formal complaint will be submitted to the national leadership and the KPCC, seeking an investigation into the incident.

"However, if a probe is not initiated despite filing a complaint, I will be forced to raise certain issues during party committee meetings," warned Raghavan. He also said such an atmosphere of animosity towards one's own leaders will never do good for the party.

Raghavan further said when both national and international organisations are waiting for an appointment of the politician to grace their events, such a shameful development should have been avoided at all costs.

Praising Tharoor, Raghavan said he personally believed the MP is the future of Congress and that he is here to stay. "The sooner others accept it, the better," he added.

Meanwhile, Tharoor, speaking at the event, agreed with Raghavan's decision to submit a complaint to the KPCC and the leadership.

"For things to go so unnecessarily wrong despite the constituency MP personally making arrangements for the event, he is in the right to urge a probe into the incident," he said.

Muraleedharan backs Tharoor

Congress MP K Muraleedharan on Sunday said Shashi Tharoor is integral to the party's functioning in the state and that his influence will only strengthen it.

Calling the Thiruvananthapuram MP 'one of the main leaders of the Congress', Muraleedharan urged seniors in the party to accept those who are capable.

MP K Muraleedharan addressing the media at the press conference he called in Kozhikode on Sunday. Photo: Manorama News

Muraleedharan announced his support for Tharoor during a press conference the former called in Kozhikode.

The Kozhikode district committee of the Youth Congress had invited Tharoor to talk on 'Sangh Parivar and challenges to secularism' on Sunday. However, an unofficial order from the Congress leadership restrained the party's local units from hosting the MP's programmes in Malabar as part of his Kerala tour.

Muraleedharan further said there were no restrictions on attending Tharoor's event and that no action would be initiated against any party worker for doing so. "Many will try to throw a spanner into the scheme of things. Just ignore them," he said.

The other day, Muraleedharan welcomed Tharoor's decision to actively participate in Kerala politics. "He is certainly qualified for it. My disagreement was strictly confined to him contesting for the post of AICC chief," he said.

During the AICC president polls, held a month ago, Muraleedharan backed now-president Malliakrjun Kharge and alleged Tharoor had little to no connection with the public, paving way for controversy.