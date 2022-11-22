Tharoor at Panakkad, calls on Muslim League leaders

Malappuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who has commenced a daring political outreach with a tour of northern Kerala districts called on the Muslim League leadership at the Panakkad-based home of the Thangal family on Tuesday morning. He was received by Muslim League State president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and veteran leader PK Kunhalikutty, MLA.

Tharoor’s Panakkad visit has high political significance as the backing of the Muslim League is crucial to his ascendance in the United Democratic Front (UDF) hierarchy.

Tharoor played down the hype about the visit by saying 'it is nothing unusual'.

"I had visited Panakkad earlier too, at least 6 or 7 times," Tharoor said the other day.

Referring to reports that a Tharoor Group is likely in the works, he said: "I have no intention to create a faction in the Congress."

"Politics will be discussed with Tharoor," said Kunhalikutty indicating Muslim League's willingness to engage with the Congress leader.

Tharoor's Malabar tour is a prelude to his attempts to focus more on State politics after he created a sensation by contesting against Mallikarjun Kharge for the post of the Congress president.

Top Congress leaders are reportedly perturbed over Tharoor's moves.

The Kodappanakkal family of the Thangals at Panakkad is the spiritual and political nerve centre of the Muslim League followers.

Shrugging off the unofficial ban imposed by the State party leadership on Tharoor’s engagements in Malabar, Kozhikode MP MK Raghavan had brought party leaders and cadres on the same stage with Tharoor during a seminar held in Kozhikode on Sunday.

However, the party leadership is of the opinion that Raghavan is promoting dissident activity by coordinating Tharoor’s district tour. No one is opposed to Tharoor taking part in programmes, but projecting it as a tour programme is the beginning of dissident activities, the leaders charge.

They interpret Raghavan’s foray into Kannur and Malappuram by coordinating Tharoor’s programmes in those districts, even though he is the Member of Parliament from Kozhikode, as an attempt to create a new group in the party.