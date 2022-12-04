Kozhikode bank fraud: Money swindled from 10 individual accounts too

Kozhikode: The exact extent of swindling by the former manager of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) is yet to be known even as the probe into the losses from the seven accounts of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation is on. As per the latest reports, money was defrauded from 10 accounts of individuals too but half of them were refunded by the culprit.

A scrutiny conducted by the audit department of the bank found that it was not just the civic body that was defrauded. However, the bank has not revealed the quantum of the amount lost.

It has been found that Rs 18 lakh was lost from one account alone.

As per the case registered M P Rijil, former manager of the Link Road branch of the bank, had swindled the money. It has been found that Rijil had transferred money from different accounts in the branch to his father’s account in the same branch, and later, moved the money to his own trading account in Axis Bank.

Figures don't tally

Meanwhile, the PNB authorities hinted that the amount claimed to have been lost by the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation and the finding of the audit department do not match.

The Mayor had said the other day that Rs 15.24 crore had been lost from seven of the Corporation’s accounts. But the audit, till now, has found that only Rs 12 crore has been stolen. The preliminary investigation conducted by the police too has found that Rs 12 crore had been swindled.

On Saturday, the Corporation reiterated its demand that the entire money lost should be returned by Monday. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has declared that if it is not done, it would prevent the functioning of the Punjab National Bank’s branches in the city on Tuesday.

Hearing on accused's plea

The hearing on an application filed by Rijil in the district court for anticipatory bail has been postponed to Monday. Though the petition was taken up for consideration on Saturday, the hearing was deferred since more time was sought for submitting the police report.

Meanwhile, the Kozhikode district crime branch unit has initiated an investigation into the case. The Kozhikode Town Police, which have been probing the case, handed over the investigation report containing the information gathered till now, to the Crime Branch.