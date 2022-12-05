17 files went missing from Tvm City Corporation over last two years

Thiruvananthapuram: Seventeen files have gone missing from the offices under the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation between January 1, 2021 and November 30 this year. This was revealed in an inspection carried out by the authorities following a report published in ‘Manorama’ on November 14 which said that the Museum police were investigating the disappearance of three crucial files.



After the report appeared, the local body authorities decided to take stock of all files from January 2021. Incidentally, the incumbent Mayor Arya Rajendran had taken over on December 28, 2020.

Nine of the 17 missing files had disappeared from the Corporation’s main office and five from the Sreekariyam zonal office. There are seven sections at the main office. In addition, 25 circle offices and 11 zonal offices function under the City Corporation. All these offices were covered during the inspection.

The files missing from the main office are mostly related to ownership change and providing building numbers. From Sreekariyam office, files dealing with building construction have vanished. In addition, two files dealing with tree-felling have also disappeared from the main office. The other files are related to welfare pensions, public services and aid for house construction.

Mystery prevails

Currently, the authorities are checking whether the missing files were related to cases where Vigilance probe is underway. It is also yet to be confirmed whether the files were deliberately hidden away or even destroyed.

The possibility of files being misplaced while being taken from one City Corporation office to another also exists. If files could not be traced after considering all situations, the authorities have decided to file a police complaint.

Widespread complaints were recently raised over files going missing from City Corporation offices. Subsequently, all files related to construction of buildings under 3,000 square feet area were made online from November 14.

Every year, the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation deals with around 7.5 lakh files.





