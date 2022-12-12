Mandous effect: Heavy rains lash Kerala; ban on fishing

Thiruvananthapuram: Torrential rains have lashed the state due to the effect of cyclone ‘Mandous’, which has moved over the land area of neighbouring Tamil Nadu. The northern districts received heavy widespread rains on Sunday, while the severity was comparatively less in the southern region.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in the state till Tuesday. It cautioned that the state may experience isolated heavy rains, accompanied by lightning.

Cyclone Mandous has weakened into a deep depression, hovering over the North Tamil Nadu coast, South Karnataka, and north Kerala. It is moving towards the South-East Arabian sea through the northern Kerala-Karnataka coast.

According to IMD, it will develop into a low-pressure belt, further moving away from the Indian coast. A yellow alert has been declared in seven districts– Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts– today, and four districts– Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki districts– tomorrow. All these places may receive heavy isolated rains.

The authorities have cautioned fishers venturing into the sea and banned fishing along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts till Tuesday.

The IMD has predicted squally weather with winds reaching a speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph on certain occasions.