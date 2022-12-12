Final list of Newsmaker 2022 is out, voting has started

The final list of Manorama News Newsmaker 2022 is out. LDF Convener EP Jayarajan, national award-winning singer Nanjiyamma, India cricketer Sanju Samson and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor make the list of four.

Voting for the final round has started.

The four finalists emerged from public voting on a list of 10 personalities named in the primary round.

CPM leader Jayarajan was in the news for becoming the LDF convener and for his handling of protesters onboard an airline.

Nanjiyamma, a member of the Adivasi community in Attappady, secured the national award for the best playback singer.

Sanju Samson had to battle repeated snubs to return to the national team while Shashi Tharoor stunned the Congress leadership with his candidature to the party's national presidency.

From this list, the personality who secures most votes, will emerge Manorama News Newsmaker 2022.