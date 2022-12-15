Youth dies after jumping into well with two kids following quarrel with wife

Published: December 15, 2022 02:29 PM IST
Shihab and his wife had a quarrel over financial matters. Photo: Special Arrangement.

Thrissur: Shihab (35), a native of Moonnupeedikayil Beach, Thrissur, died after jumping into a well with two children following a quarrel with his wife.

The children, aged 2½ and 4 years, were rescued by relatives. The incident happened at 5.15 on Thursday morning.

Shihab and his wife had a quarrel over financial matters. Following this, Shihab carried the two children with him and jumped into the well situated near the house. Although Fire and Rescue Service personnel who reached the place soon after, rescued and rushed Shihab to the Kodungallur taluk hospital, his life could not be saved.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Get help from psychiatrists. Overcome the crisis. Helpline Nos - 1056, 0471-2552056)

