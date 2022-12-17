Man hacks wife to death following dispute over dressing style

Thiruvananthapuram: A man hacked his wife to death in the middle of the road at Thakala, near Kanyakumari, on Friday night.

The deceased Jeba Bernisha, 31, was a native of Thachalodu in Thakala.

The man, Ebenezer, attempted suicide after the murder by popping pills. He has been admitted to a hospital.

They couple have two children.

It is suspected that an altercation over his wife's dressing style provoked the man to commit the extreme step.

Jeba was training to be a beautician at an institute in Neyyattinkara for the past three months.

Ebenezer had alleged that Jeba's dressing style changed after she joined the course.

Her father attempted to resolve the fight on on Friday but the couple was at loggerheads again when they left his place,

Ebenezer stabbed Jeba in the middle of the road using a knife on their way home.