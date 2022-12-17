30 advocates of Vanchiyoor court accused of misbehaving with woman police officer, complaint filed

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman police officer has filed a case against 30 advocates of the Vanchiyoor Court here for allegedly misbehaving with her.

Aleena Cyrus, a sub-inspector with the Valiyathura Police Station here is the complainant.

The charges include attempts to insult the modesty of a woman and deterring a public servant from discharging duty.

The other day the Valiyathura Police had taken into custody a man accused of anti-social activities and later released him on bail.

On Saturday, SI Aleena appeared in the court in connection with the case and the accused's advocate, Pranav, allegedly hurled abuses at her.

As per the complaint, other advocates in the court premises also insulted the police officer.