Bakery owner tries to assault minor, her father sets the outlet on fire

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 23, 2022 12:30 PM IST
Police said that the incident that led to the events happened on Wednesday at 4 pm, when the girl arrived at the bakery for purchasing. The girl, who escaped the assault bid of the bakery owner, informed her family of the incident. Representative image/File Photo.

Kochi: A man was arrested here for setting a bakery at Cheranelloor on fire, after its owner allegedly tried to molest his minor daughter.

The cops also nabbed the bakery owner Baburaj, aka Kannan (51), and booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. 

Police said that the incident that led to the events happened on Wednesday at 4 pm, when the girl arrived at the bakery for purchasing.

RELATED ARTICLES

The girl, who escaped the assault bid of the bakery owner, informed her family of the incident. 

Her enraged father reached the shop by 8 pm and set it on fire. The shop has been partially damaged. 

Both the men were produced in court and remanded. 

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout