Bakery owner tries to assault minor, her father sets the outlet on fire

Kochi: A man was arrested here for setting a bakery at Cheranelloor on fire, after its owner allegedly tried to molest his minor daughter.

The cops also nabbed the bakery owner Baburaj, aka Kannan (51), and booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.



Police said that the incident that led to the events happened on Wednesday at 4 pm, when the girl arrived at the bakery for purchasing.

The girl, who escaped the assault bid of the bakery owner, informed her family of the incident.



Her enraged father reached the shop by 8 pm and set it on fire. The shop has been partially damaged.



Both the men were produced in court and remanded.

