Elderly man found with minor under suspicious circumstance, cops slap POCSO charges

Our Correspondent
Published: June 13, 2023 10:01 AM IST
According to police, the accused took the girl to a secluded spot under a culvert with the intention of abusing her sexually. Photo: Shutterstock/spaxiax

Kottayam: An old man who took a minor girl to a secluded spot under a culvert in Erattupetta here was caught by locals and handed over to the police after they found them in a suspicious circumstance.

The cops later booked the man – T A Ibrahim (62) – under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) and recorded his arrest.

According to police, the accused took the girl there with the intention of abusing her sexually.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ibrahim was caught by locals from under a culvert at Chamappara near Thekkoy. As per reports, he knew the girl beforehand and has even visited her home a couple of times.

According to locals, the other day, he asked the girl to accompany him to take a bath at the culvert. He then took her to the secluded spot in his scooter.

The locals caught him and handed him over to the Erattupetta police. After a preliminary probe, police said the accused acted with the intention of sexually assaulting the girl.

Ibrahim, however, is reported to have told those who caught him that he had gone to the ghat only to take a bath.

A police team led by SHO Babu Sebastian is probing the case.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout