UK triple murder: Centre to help return bodies home

Vaikom: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the Centre will foot the bill for transporting the bodies of a Kerala nurse and her two children, who were brutally murdered in the UK, back home.

He was visiting the house of the victim Anju at Kulashekharamangalam near here. The only lag is the completion of the probe by the UK police and the obtaining of the clearance certificate, he said.

BJP district president G Lijinlal, Minority Morcha National Committee member Sumit George, BJP district secretaries Vinub Viswam and Lekha Asokan, OBC Morcha district president T V Mitralal, K R Rajesh, Yuva Morcha district secretary K R Shayam Kumar, Padmakumar Azheekan, BJP Talayolaparambu mandalam general secretary P D Sarasan accompanied the minister.

Anju and her children Jeeva and Janvi were found murdered on the night of December 15 in Kettering, Britain. The Northampton police arrested Anju’s husband Saju (52), a native of Kannur, in the incident.