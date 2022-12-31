Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Titanium job fraud: Main accused Shyamlal arrested

Our Correspondent
Published: December 31, 2022 11:57 AM IST
Shyamlal is an accused in all the 14 cases registered over the job fraud.: Manorama Online
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Shyamlal, the main accused in a major job recruitment scam in the name of Travancore Titanium Products, was arrested on Saturday morning. He has been brought to the office of Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram City, for questioning.

Shyamlal is an accused in all the 14 cases registered over the job fraud.

Shyamlal had filed an anticipatory bail application in the court the other day along with four others, including the company's Deputy General Manager (Legal Affairs) Sasikumaran Thambi who is suspected to be the mastermind of the fraud. But the court adjourned the petition to January 5.

RELATED ARTICLES

The complaint states that Divya Nair and her team extorted crores from many people by offering them jobs in the Travancore Titanium Products plant at Veli.

Apart from Divya and Shyamlal, Divya's husband Rajesh, Sasikumaran Thambi and his friends Premkumar are the other accused in the case.

Divya Nair, a key accused, was arrested a few days ago.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.