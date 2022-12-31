Titanium job fraud: Main accused Shyamlal arrested

Thiruvananthapuram: Shyamlal, the main accused in a major job recruitment scam in the name of Travancore Titanium Products, was arrested on Saturday morning. He has been brought to the office of Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram City, for questioning.

Shyamlal is an accused in all the 14 cases registered over the job fraud.

Shyamlal had filed an anticipatory bail application in the court the other day along with four others, including the company's Deputy General Manager (Legal Affairs) Sasikumaran Thambi who is suspected to be the mastermind of the fraud. But the court adjourned the petition to January 5.

The complaint states that Divya Nair and her team extorted crores from many people by offering them jobs in the Travancore Titanium Products plant at Veli.

Apart from Divya and Shyamlal, Divya's husband Rajesh, Sasikumaran Thambi and his friends Premkumar are the other accused in the case.

Divya Nair, a key accused, was arrested a few days ago.