Adimali accident: Driver was careless, lacked experience, says RTO

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 01, 2023 10:23 AM IST
The 41 students and three staff members of the college were heading back home after New Year celebrations in Ramakkalmedu. Photo: Shutterstock/tommaso79

Idukki: The accident in Adimali that killed a student and injured more than 40 people was caused due to the bus driver's carelessness and lack of experience, said Regional Transport Officer. The bus turned turtle and fell 50-feet down to a gorge.

Manorama News reported that the students of Regional ITI, Tirur, were also travelling at a time when night driving was banned in the area.

The 41 students and three staff members of the college  were heading back home after New Year celebrations in Ramakkalmedu.

Apparently, the trip was not organised with the knowledge of the educational institution. Milhaj, who lost his life in the accident, was found dead under the bus around 6am, though the accident occurred around 1.15 am. As of now, 15 people are admitted in Kottayam Medical College with serious injuries.

Minister Roshi Augustine visited them at the Medical College.

