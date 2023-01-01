Raj Bhavan to seek UGC’s opinion on legality of Bill to remove Governor as Chancellor

Our Correspondent
Published: January 01, 2023 09:06 AM IST
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during his interview with Manorama News. Screengrab: Manorama News.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Raj Bhavan may seek the opinion of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on the legality of the Bill passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly seeking to remove the Governor from the post of Chancellor of State universities.

It will be enquired if such a law would run counter to the UGC’s norms.

After the response is received, the Bill may be sent to the President for consideration, if it is found necessary to do so.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had consulted his counsel in the High Court on how to proceed in the case of the Bill.

On the Governor’s demand, the counsel had drafted the legal advice. A detailed discussion on the issue will be conducted when the Governor’s counsel reaches the Raj Bhavan on January 4 for the hearing of the Vice Chancellors of the Mahatama Gandhi University and Kannur University.

Two Vice Chancellors have been removed from the post in the State on the ground that they were appointed in contravention of the UGC’s norms.

It is learnt that the opinion of the Governor’s counsel is that in these circumstances, the UGC’s response should be sought.

The contrary opinions on the Bills, placed on record by Principal Secretaries Asha Thomas and B Asok, are also with the Governor.

The Governor will decide which of these should be taken into consideration.

Further action will be taken only after the Governor reaches Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night.

Last month the Kerala legislature passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, that seeks to amend eight Acts relating to different universities to remove Governor as the ex-officio Chancellor of universities in the state and appoint eminent academicians in the top post.

The drastic legislative bid was resorted to in the wake of tense ties between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan Government over a slew of issues, including those on university affairs.

