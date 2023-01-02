Nurse dies of food poisoning after consuming alfahm in Kottayam

Kottayam: A woman succumbed to food poisoning while undergoing treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital (MCH) here on Monday.



The deceased is Reshmi (33). She was a nurse in the intensive care unit of the hospital's orthopaedic department.

According to her relatives, Reshmi, the other day, had Alfahm (Arabic grilled chicken) from a restaurant in Sankranthi in Kottayam.

Within an hour of consuming the dish, she began to experience strong symptoms of food poisoning, including vomiting and diarrhoea.

Due to physical exhaustion, Reshmi was first admitted to a private hospital nearby and later shifted to the medical college hospital. There, she was being treated in the medical intensive care unit, following which she was moved to the ventilator on Sunday as her health took a turn for the worse. On Monday, she underwent dialysis.

As per reports, around 20 others who ate from this restaurant also complained of similar symptoms. Of those, a 14-year-old is under treatment in medical college and the remaining are in various private hospitals in the district.

Following the incident, hospital authorities informed the Food Safety Department, which then conducted an inspection and took action against the restaurant, including suspending the establishment's license.

Reshmi's body has been kept in the mortuary of MCH.

Hospital authorities said they are ready to conduct a postmortem if the relatives have any complaints.