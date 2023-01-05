Non-vegetarian dishes to be served at Kalolsavam from next year: V Sivankutty

Kozhikode: Non-vegetarian dishes will be included in the Kerala State School Kalolsavam from the next year, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Thursday.

He was responding to the controversy that only vegetarian meals are served during the school festival. The minister, however, added that he cannot assure that non-vegetarian dishes will be added to the menu this time.

"The controversies surrounding the meals served at the school fest is unnecessary," he said. "The school festival venues have always served vegetarian meals. This was due to the technical difficulties associated with the preparation of non-vegetarian meals. However, we will try to include both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes in the menu from next year. The government is open to suggestions. The reason for the current controversy is sheer envy. Was V T Balram sleeping when school fests were held when the UDF was in power?" he said.

Several people had taken to social media to criticise the government's decision to serve only vegetarian dishes at the venue. Culinary expert Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri and his team prepare the meals at the school festival venue. He is running the kitchen at the youth festival venue for the 16th year.

Writer and General Secretary of Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham Asokan Charuvil had said that the Brahmin who cooks food is a contribution to the renaissance in Kerala.

Reacting to this, Congress Vice President V T Balram said that Asokan Charuvil's statement seemed like a justification capsule. (Capsule is a term used in social media to mock those who come to defend the government's position blindly.)

The Congress leader said that in the future, at least, kalolsavam venues “should become places where non-vegetarian dishes cooked by Brahmins are also served”.

Meanwhile, Pazhayidom Namboothiri also dismissed the controversy. "I will do the task entrusted to me with sincerity. I do not wish to pay heed to such statements," he said.

Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri and his team preparing their tools and vessels for the Kalolsavam feast. Photo: Manorama

Pazhayidom and his team are preparing breakfast for 10,000 people including the participants, their parents, teachers and organisers of the event. They serve lunch for 15,000 people; and 10,000 people are expected to have dinner at the main dining area.

Besides this, tea, coffee and snacks are provided in the evening.