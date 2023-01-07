Dubai: The search for the young singer who enthralled everyone at the Kalolsavam four decades ago has ended in Dubai on a happy note.

Mohan Lawrence Simon had won the first prize in light music (boys) during the state school Kalolsavam held in Thrissur in 1978. After the singing talent was recently traced to Dubai, renowned singer K S Chithra was among those who urged him to return to music.

Mohan is currently the group leader at a firm in Al Quoz. Mohan says that he did not find the time to pursue music amid his busy professional life.

The search for Mohan intensified after Malayala Manorama published a news report on the Facebook post shared by music researcher Ravi Menon.

During the Kalolsavam held in 1978, K S Chithra had won the first prize in light music (girls). Mohan came to know of this interesting bit of trivia only now!

Mohan pursued his interest in music till his pre-degree years at the Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram. He had even trained under V Dakshinamoorthy during that period. Then after completing graduation from Maharaja's College in Ernakulam, he left for Oman with his father V V Simon. He then reached Dubai. Mohan's mother Dr Sheela Saradha is the first woman doctor in Fort Kochi.

The song 'Omanapoonkuyile padamoo…’, penned by his parents, fetched him the first prize in the Ernakulam district Kalolsavam in 1978. His father had written the song 'Arabinattile adbutha kadakal paranju tarumo omanakuyile...', which Mohan sang during the state Kalolsavam. He along with his father had composed the music.

"My mother wanted me to be a singer and actor. On Monday, it would be seven years since my mother passed away. Maybe everyone is asking about me now because of my mother's blessing," he said.

While studying at the Chundale RC School, teacher P M Jose had discovered the singer in Mohan. After 44 years, Mohan and Jose spoke over the phone on Friday.

Mohan's wife Sharmila, and children Akash and Anjali reside at Kacherippady in Kochi.