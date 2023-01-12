500kg of stale chicken seized in Kalamassery

Kochi: Hours after Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced food safety guidelines, the health wing of the Kalamassery municipality seized close to 500kg of stale chicken meat on Thursday.

The raid by the food safety wing found out that the meat was stored in freezers from a building at Kaippadamugal in Kalamassery. Sources this was functioning as a centralised kitchen that supplied meat for shawarma and alfaham to various small hotels and that shops in the city. Authorities even found the freezers out in the open.

Residents informed the food safety wing after a foul smell arose and polluted water started flowing out of the property.

Officials also found 150 kg of stale oil. Meat and oil have been taken to the Brahmapuram waste disposal facility.

The firm is owned by Junaiz from Palakkad.

Equipment for making shawarma has also been seized. Sources said that a few hotels have recently refused the meat the firm supplied.