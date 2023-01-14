Woman CPO lodges complaint against Panangad SI

Kochi: A woman civil police officer (CPO) has lodged a complaint against Panangad Police Station Sub Inspector alleging physical and mental torture.

The SI, Jinson Dominic, allegedly insulted the CPO and ousted her from the station when she questioned his behaviour on Saturday morning, Manorama News reported.

The complaint lodged with the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) charged that the SI pushed open the leisure room when the CPO locked it from the inside for a while. The SI has not been granting leaves even when she was unwell and has been continuously harassing the CPO at workplace.

The ACP is on Sabarimala duty.

The police association and special branch have also taken up the issue, the report said.