Drug mafia beats up woman, daughter; police yet to take action

Thiruvananthapuram: Police are yet to take any action on a case filed by a woman and her daughter who were assaulted by the drug mafia for leaking information to cops.

Twelve days after filing a complaint, including the name of the attacker, Venjaramoodu police haven't caught hold of the accused.

Now, it is alleged that the police are colluding with the drug mafia. It was on January 7 that the mother and daughter, who is a student, were beaten up for leaking information regarding the racket to the police.

Though a case was filed under several sections, including attempt to murder, police claim the accused is still at large.

According to the woman, her daughter complained about a gang near her school soon after an awareness class was held where the students were asked to inform the police if they found out about such groups.

She further said they were raising the issue to prevent other mothers and daughters from facing the same fate. The daughter too said she was disappointed with the attitude of the police.