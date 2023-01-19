Pesticide-laced cardamom: HC orders food safety audit in Sabarimala

Kochi: In the wake of pesticide-laced cardamom being found in the 'aravana' made at Sabarimala, the Kerala High Court on Thursday ordered a food safety audit at the hill shrine.

Taking the case suo motu, the High Court said the authorities concerned must ensure the food division of Sabarimala complies with the norms of the Food Safety Department.

"It has come to the notice of the court that the lab at Pampa does not have the facilities to conduct tests as per food safety standards. Three cardamom samples that were received under the tender notification issued by the Spices Board did not meet the prescribed standards when tested at a lab in Thiruvananthapuram. That's when it was decided to resort to local purchases. However, it had to be ensured that the quality of the cardamom bought met the parameters," stated the court.

It further observed there were major discrepancies between the inspection reports submitted by the Thiruvananthapuram and Pampa labs.

The High Court has also made the Devaswom Commissioner, Food Safety Commissioner and the Central Food Safety Standards Authority, among others, parties in the case.

A Devaswom bench comprising justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajith Kumar will hear the case next on January 24.

The High Court on January 11 ordered the Travancore Devaswom Board to immediately stop the distribution of 'aravana', made with pesticide-laced cardamom, in Sabarimala.

Aravana is given to devotees of Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala as an offering. Recently, a food safety authority report confirmed that the cardamom used for making 'aravana' in Sabarimala has around 14 types of pesticides in them.