Overseas job scam: Kerala Police busts racket, four nabbed from Delhi

New Delhi: Four men hailing from Kerala have been arrested here over an overseas job racket. The arrests were carried out by the Kerala Police.

The police said that the men had cheated several people of lakhs of rupees by giving false promises of arranging jobs in countries such as the US, the UK and Canada. The arrested persons are Sreerag Kamalasanan (37) of Pulinkunnu in Alappuzha district; Jain Viswambharan (29) of Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district; Ashiq (32) of Thiruvananthapuram and Satheesh Kumar (32) of Thrissur.

They have been arrested based on a complaint filed by a person residing at Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram who alleged that the gang had cheated him of Rs 47 lakh.

On receiving the complaint, the police launched a search for the gang members and found that they were shifting locations in Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. Finally, the Kerala Police confirmed the presence of the accused at a rented house in Sector 11, Dwarka in Delhi based on their mobile location and carried out the arrests.

According to the police, the accused had launched a fake job portal named ‘DTNP Associates’ which was used to lure people seeking jobs abroad. “We have learnt that some other people in Kerala have also been deceived by the gang. Apart from the four persons arrested, the gang has a few more members,” said a police officer.

The main accused in the case is Sreerag, who is now settled at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, said the Kerala Police. “He is already facing charges in other cases related to job fraud and for being involved in brawls,” said the police.