BJP plans state-wide agitation against budget, state policies

Kochi: A day after Congress in Kerala announced a state-wide protest against the budget proposal, BJP state president K Surendran on Sunday said the party would start an agitation against the anti-people budget and the government's wrong policies from Monday.

BJP would organise a both-level torchlight demonstration on Monday, while workers would hold a protest march to all district collectorates on February 9.

He said that the party's state committee meeting held in Kochi has decided to hold an agitation in February, March and April against the state government sabotaging central projects.

Foot marches and home outreach programs would be conducted to make people aware of the central schemes, Surendran said while elaborating on the decisions taken at the state meet.

"They blame the Centre for imposing the tax burden. The State finance minister should have the guts to release the figures of tax share received by Kerala during the UPA regime and the Modi government," Surendran said.

He also claimed that petroleum prices are the lowest in India.

CPM is leading the state to destruction, he said. He warned that cooperative societies and banks should not give loans to the state government as it would be suicidal.