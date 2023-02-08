Flight crash lands at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thiruvananthapuram: A training flight of Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy crash landed at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Wednesday.

The flight (TYPE CESNA 172R) while taking off from Runway 32 veered off to West between taxiways B and C at 11.36am on February 8, 2022.

The flight control was lost during take off, authorities said.

The pilot was immediately rescued by Thiruvananthapuram International Airport ARFF team within minutes of the incident. There are no casualties

Runway operations were safely resumed at 12:36 hours.