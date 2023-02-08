Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Flight crash lands at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 08, 2023 02:55 PM IST
Flight
Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A training flight of Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy crash landed at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Wednesday.

The flight (TYPE CESNA 172R) while taking off from Runway 32 veered off to West between taxiways B and C at 11.36am on February 8, 2022. 

The flight control was lost during take off, authorities said.

RELATED ARTICLES

The pilot was immediately rescued by Thiruvananthapuram International Airport ARFF team within minutes of the incident. There are no casualties

Runway operations were safely resumed at 12:36 hours.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.