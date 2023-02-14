Fed up of quarry near home, woman attempts self-immolation before panchayat office

Koottickal: A woman tried to end her life in front of the panchayat office here in Kerala's Kottayam district, alleging that she has been facing hardships due to the functioning of a quarry.

The woman, Rossamma, poured petrol over herself, but was saved by panchayat members and local residents. The incident happened in front of the Koottickal panchayat office around 2.30pm on Monday. She had turned up at the panchayat office with her toddler daughter.

Overwhelmed, she fell unconscious and was soon taken to a private hospital.

Rossamma, who owns a house and plot at Valyentha locality, stays on rent at Enthayar. Her daughter and unwell mother are also living with her.

She had lodged complaints with the panchayat and the Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, stating that she can't live in her own house due to the functioning of the quarry and is not able to sell the land. She approached the authorities with the complaint the other day as she has to vacate the rented house.

The panchayat president and other officials went to the hospital and held talks with Rossamma. She returned home with her child after the officials gave her an assurance that appropriate action would be taken within 10 days.

The Kottayam District Collector has been apprised about the incident.