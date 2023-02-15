SIT raid at Adv Saiby Jose's Kidangoor office, laptop seized

Kochi: A Special Investigation Team conducted a raid at the office of Adv Saiby Jose who is accused of attempt to bribe a few judges of the Kerala High Court.

The sleuths arrived at the office at Kidangoor, near Pala, in Kottayam district on Tuesday night. The documents in Saibi's office were examined.

Saibi's laptop has been reportedly seized.

The SIT which conducted the check was led by Crime Branch SP K Sudarshan.

Saibi has not yet been issued a notice to appear for questioning. He will be issued the notice soon.

It is alleged he collected money from clients under the pretext of bribing High Court judges to get favourable verdicts. Earlier a film producer was also questioned by police regarding this case.

The Kerala High Court had earlier refused to order a stay on the First Information Report registered against Saiby.