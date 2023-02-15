Wayanad tribal labourer assaulted by landowner for asking Rs 100 extra in wages

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 15, 2023 07:55 PM IST
Babu says he is unable to eat due to the injuries. Photos: Screenshot/Manorama News

A tribal labourer in Kerala's Wayanad district suffered serious facial injuries in an alleged assault by a landowner for demanding Rs 100 extra in wages for plucking pepper.

Babu, a resident of the Neerchal Colony at Ambalavayal in Wayanad, lost three teeth and suffered other facial injuries in the alleged attack by Arun of Karuvalam House, Manjappara.

Babu has also alleged that Arun offered him Rs 1,000 and demanded that he withdraw the case and say he was injured in a fall.

RELATED ARTICLES

"I said I need Rs 100 more in wages. Then, he stomped on my face and beat me," Babu told mediapersons, showing the injuries on his face.

The incident allegedly took place on Friday. However, it was an SC/ST promoter who notified the police. Babu was admitted at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

Arun, who is absconding, has been booked under the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout