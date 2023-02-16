ED submits Sivasankar – Swapna WhatsApp chat in Court

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating the Life Mission case has submitted the WhatsApp chat between Swapna and Sivasankar on the day before the Life Mission kickback reached.

“If there is any lapse, it will all be on your head,” Sivasankar tells Swapna in the chat, warning her. ED’s remand report also says that Sivasankar was at the forefront to allot the building contract to Santhosh Eappen. He also tells her in the chat, “The CM has asked me to get you a job. But that will be in a lower rank. However your salary will be double of your previous position.” Sivasankar’s interrogation is to continue in the case.

As per ED’s findings, Rs 4.5 crore deal has taken place in the name of Life Mission. There is evidence that Sivasankar who has at the helm of the deal has received Rs 1 crore and a luxury mobile phone as ‘compensation’. ED clarifies that the ‘commission deal’ happened even before the contract of Vadakkanchery Life Mission was awarded. However, Sivasankar has not responded properly to the questions regarding this deal. Sivasankar has tried to give wrong information or to evade the questions. This was the reason for the arrest.

The Whatsapp conversation between Swapna and Sivasankar on the previous day of getting the bribe is presented as the major evidence by the ED in the remand report submitted in the Court.

In the chat, Sivasankar warns Swapna to deal carefully. He says, ‘if there is any lapse, they will put it all on your head’. The ED report also says Sivasankar was at the forefront of awarding the building contract to Santhosh Eappen.

The interrogation is mainly aimed at bringing more clarity on these aspects. The ED had requested 10 days of custody. The Court has allowed Sivasankar’s custody to the ED for 5 days. If the Court is convinced of the need for an extension of custody, more days can be allowed at that stage, the Court clarified.