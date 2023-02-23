Accidental death insurance coverage for govt employees raised to Rs 15 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram: The insurance coverage for accidental death under the Group Personal Accident Insurance Scheme (GPAIS) for Government employees has been raised from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The State Finance department has issued an order to this effect based on the budget announcement.

The yearly premium has also been raised to Rs 1000 from the earlier Rs 500. The scheme has been renamed as the Jeevan Raksha scheme.

For all deaths other than accidental, the coverage would be Rs 5 lakh. The insurance coverage will not be applicable for deaths due to suicide, substance abuse, and accidents caused by actions violating the law.

The revised coverage would be applicable for the claims made from next April through the next December. The employees have already paid an insurance premium of Rs 500 under the old scheme for the period from January to December.

In the new scheme, the employees are to pay Rs 875 for the period from April through December. That is, after deducting Rs 500 that has been paid already, an additional Rs 375 only needs to be paid by the staff. The staff with certain departments will have to pay the premium including the GST.