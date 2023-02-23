Principal locks college students in chamber for complaining against impure drinking water

Kasaragod: College students of a government college here were locked up in the Principal's chamber on Thursday for raising a complaint about the impurities in the drinking water.

Students alleged that Principal M Rama insulted them by locking them in her chamber when they approached her with a complaint.

A group of students had approached Rama to intimate her about the impurities found in the drinking water supplied on campus.

The Principal spoke inappropriately and said that students had no right to be seated while engaging in a discussion with her.

"SFI activists visited the Principal to complain about the drinking water from the water purifier. On hearing us, she said that she had no time to address the issue. She asked us to continue drinking the impure water. However, the students refused to leave the chamber without a solution. The Principal locked over 15 students in her chamber following this," students said.

Students have filed a complaint against the Rama with the Human Rights Commission and the Higher Education Minister.

M Rama had earlier courted controversy for forcing a degree student to fall on her feet.