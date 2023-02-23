Kottayam:Veteran director and screenwriter Saeed Akhtar Mirza was named the new chairman of K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science Arts (KRNNIVASA) here on Thursday.

In a statement Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the appointment will be a new beginning for the institute.

Mirza, who is one of the prominent faces of Indian parallel cinema from 1970s, has directed many well-known movies including the National Award winner film 'Naseem'. He has also made popular Hindi TV serials 'Nukkad' and 'Intezaar'.

Mirza will replace veteran auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who resigned following the stepping down of institute director Shankar Mohan.

Mohan quit as the director last month after a 50-day students protest. Finance officer Shibu Abraham has been given the temporary charge to run the day-to-day administrative affairs of the institution.

Students had alleged that the former director had discriminated against them based on their castes.

