Kozhikode: A young woman doctor was found dead at her friend's house here on Wednesday. Thansiya (25), wife of Pareeth of Kaniyampatta, Wayanad, was found dead at a flat at Palazhi around 10 am. The flat belongs to a friend of Thansiya who is also a doctor.

Thansiya was a PG student at Malabar Medical College, Kozhikode.

Thansiya used to take medicines for epilepsy. She got married only recently.