Malayali male nurse accused of assaulting doctor sexually held in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 02, 2023 09:55 AM IST Updated: March 02, 2023 10:21 AM IST
Representational Image/ File Photo

Kozhikode: The Malayali male nurse, who is accused of sexually assaulting a female doctor,  was caught in Kozhikode on Thursday.

The accused is Nisham Babu (24), a native of Thrissur. The incident reportedly took place on December 30, 2022.

The doctor and the nurse were then working at a private hospital in Mysuru. On the pretext of finding her a better job, the accused took her to Coimbatore. On their way, they stayed at a hotel in Kozhikode, where the alleged incident took place. 

Later, the accused threatened to leak the woman's nude photographs and sexually assaulted her five times at various hotels in the city.

The woman managed to escape and blocked his number. She filed a complaint after the man posted her photographs on social media.

