Health Dept orders closure of Athirappilly water theme park as students contract fever

Thrissur: The Thrissur District Medical Officer has issued an order for closing the Silver Storm Water Theme Park at Athirappilly. The Health Department ordered the closure of the swimming pools after signs of fever were noticed in students who took part in water games in the park.

Signs of fever and redness in the eye were noticed in students who had arrived at the park from schools in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

More distinct signs were reported among students who came on a picnic from a school functioning at Panangad in Ernakulam. Over 25 students from the Panangad school, who are all peers, have sought treatment, according to information. The students visited the theme park towards the end of last month. The students arrived in five buses from the Panangad school.

The Health Department has begun an inquiry about the visit of students and tourists from other districts. Authorities of Notre Dame School at Vettilappara informed the Health Department about signs of fever among students from the institution who visited the theme park.

The order to close the theme park was issued after a team of medical experts from the district inspected the theme park.