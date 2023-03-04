Massive fire at car showroom in Thrissur

Thrissur: A massive fire engulfed a car showroom in Kuttanalloor here on Saturday.

Five units of the Fire and Rescue Services were deployed at the site to douse the fire.

While around five vehicles were completely destroyed in the fire, the others were quickly moved to safety by the authorities.

The security personnel at the shop first noticed the fire which originated from the service centre. The other vehicles were quickly moved to saftey when they intimated the shop employees about the same.

The engine oil and other combustible liquid at the service centre is making it difficult to control the fire.