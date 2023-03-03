Temperatures to soar in Kannur, Kasaragod districts tomorrow; mercury likely to hit 39 degree Celsius

Thiruvananthapuram: Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to witness a spike of at least 3 to 5 degree Celsius on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a weather alert issued on Friday.
The maximum temperatures in these districts are likely to hit 36 to 39 degree Celsius on Saturday.
In light of the surging temperatures, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued a health advisory for the public.
SDMA advisory
- The elderly, pregnant women, children, the differently abled and sick people should keep away from being directly exposed to sunlight from 11 am to 3 pm.
- Wear loose cotton clothes in light shades. Wear footwear while going outside. It is advisable to use either an umbrella or a hat.
- Take adequate precautions to avoid fire in potentially risky places like markets, buildings, and waste deposit and collection centres.
- Panchayat authorities should take care to establish systems to insulate children in Anganwadi from excess heat.
- Don’t tie cattle to poles in open spaces.
- Since there are chances of wildfire, those residing near forests and travelers should keep vigil.
- Firms should ensure that the online delivery boys riding two-wheelers are safe.
- Consume plenty of vegetables and fruits. Make use of ORS solution and diluted curd.