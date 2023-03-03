Temperatures to soar in Kannur, Kasaragod districts tomorrow; mercury likely to hit 39 degree Celsius

Thiruvananthapuram: Kannur and Kasaragod districts are likely to witness a spike of at least 3 to 5 degree Celsius on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a weather alert issued on Friday.

The maximum temperatures in these districts are likely to hit 36 to 39 degree Celsius on Saturday.

In light of the surging temperatures, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued a health advisory for the public.

SDMA advisory