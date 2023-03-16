Woman loses consciousness and falls off bike, succumbs to injuries

Vakathanam (Kottayam): A woman, who was being treated at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, after collapsing and falling off a bike mid-journey passed away on Wednesday.



The deceased Arya (Animol-24) is the daughter of Salim Kumar from Njaliakuzhi Mangalathu.

She was an employee of a private bank in Thiruvalla.

On February 28, the accident happened on Kavumbhag road at Idinillam, Thiruvalla. She collapsed and fell off the bike while going out for field work. The funeral will be held on Thursday at 4 pm. She is survived by mother Bindu and siblings- Athira and Kannan.