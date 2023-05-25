3 killed as bike rams into tipper truck in Kottayam

Kottayam: Three young men were killed in a road accident when the motorbike they were travelling on rammed into a tipper truck at Kumaranellur on Thursday.

Praveen from Thiruvanchoor, Samkranthi residents Alwin and Farooq lost their lives in the mishap.



According to eyewitness accounts, the trio were riding the bike without wearing helmets; all three succumbed to severe injuries.

The speeding bike smashed into the truck while attempting to overtake another vehicle Thursday evening. The bike was completely destroyed in the accident.

According to reports, though the three men were rushed to Kottayam Government Medical College, they could not be revived. Reckless driving ended up in the accident, sources cited.

The bodies are currently kept at the mortuary of the medical college.