Kasaragod: A class 12 student was found dead in her house, with a towel -- tied to a thin clothesline -- loosely wrapped around her neck, said her neighbor and PTA president of her school.



The deceased has been identified as Suranya Babu (17), daughter of Sujatha Babu and Babu V of Malankundu, 2.5km from Bandaduka in Kuttikol grama panchayat.

"We have raised suspicion about the death," said Sreejith M P, president of the Parents Teachers Association of Government Higher Secondary School, Bandaduka.

He said a few neighbours saw Suranya sitting in the courtyard and preparing for Tuesday's exam around 1 pm on Monday.

Her mother Sujatha, who works for a multi-level marketing firm, saw Suranya dead when she returned home around 4.30 pm. Her father, a chef in a restaurant, immediately rushed home, and the police were called in.

"Three-fourths of the body was on the bed and broken pieces of her bangles were on the floor," said Sreejith, explaining why he suspected foul play.

Bedakam police did not remove the body but sealed the house. The forensics team and the Police K9 (Dog) Squad will arrive on Tuesday.

Police said the inquest will be performed only after the forensics team collects the evidence from the scene of death.