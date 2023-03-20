Guest worker employed at Malayalam actor's house wins Rs 10 cr Kerala lottery

Kochi: The state lottery department has identified the first-prize winner of its summer bumper. The lucky man, who is set to pocket the Rs 10 crore prize, is a guest worker from Assam, Albert Tiga.

Interestingly, Tiga works at the house of Malayalam actor Rajini Chandy of 'Oru Muthassi Gadha' fame. He has produced the ticket carrying the number SE 222282 at a bank in Kochi and completed the formalities.

“Albert has been working at my house for many years. The lottery agency shared the good news last day,” said Rajini Chandy.

The other day, a guest worker in Muvattupuzha won a lottery of Rs 75 lakh.

The second-prize and third-prize winners will get Rs 50 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively. The fourth prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh.

A ticket carrying the number SB 152330 won the second prize. The first and second-prize-winning tickets were sold at Ernakulam.