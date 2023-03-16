Malayalam
Guest worker wins Rs 75 lakh Kerala lottery, seeks refuge at police station in panic

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 16, 2023 07:52 PM IST
SK Badesh holds up his prize-winning lottery ticket. Photo: Shared by Kerala Police
Topic | Ernakulam

A man, with an unusual botheration, ran into the Muvattupuzha Police Station late on Tuesday night. He wasn't there to report a crime, but to seek protection for a prized possession -- a lottery ticket.

SK Badesh, a native of Kolkata, had only just learned that he was holding a Kerala state lottery (Stree Sakthi ticket) that won the first prize of Rs 75 lakh.

Badesh was scared that someone might take it away. The only solution he found was to take refuge at the nearest police station.

He had bought the ticket from Chottanikkara where he went to work as a road tarring labourer.

The policemen on duty reassured Badesh and made him understand the formalities involved to encash the lottery.

The state police media cell said that Badesh returned a relieved man and is now waiting to head back home with his newfound wealth.

