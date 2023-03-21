Thrissur youth drowns in canal day before wedding

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 21, 2023 02:09 PM IST
Nidin

Thrissur: A youth, who almost drowned at Canoli Canal near the Karikodi here, died in the hospital on Tuesday.

The deceased Nidin (Appu), 26, was the son of late Ammath Unnikrishnan and Charulatha, natives of Desamangalam.

The incident happened on Monday evening when Nidin and his friends took a dip in the canal for bathing. The disaster struck a day before Nidin's wedding when he visited Kandassankadavu to meet a friend.

Though two of his companions rescued him and admitted him to a private hospital in Olari, his life could not be saved.

