Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in Kerala on the weekend and Wednesday.



Yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for Saturday and Sunday in view of the heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5mm

“Heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm in 24 hours) is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala on 25th & 26th March 2023. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over Kerala from 25th, 26th & 29th March 2023,” reads the IMD alert.

As per the latest alert of IMD, thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds speed reaching 40 Kmph is likely at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts of Kerala.

Though IMD has issued a warning on rough sea conditions, fishermen are allowed to venture into the sea.