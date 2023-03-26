Kattappana teacher Anumol's murder: Husband Vijesh arrested from TN

Pathanamthitta: The husband of Anumol, the 27-year-old teacher from Kattappana, who was found dead on March 22, was arrested on Sunday from Tamil Nadu forest area near Kumily. Vijesh, the accused was absconding ever since his wife's body was found under the cot in the couple's bedroom.



Left; Anumol, Right: Anumol's mother breaks down during inquest proceedings. Photo: Manorama

The body of Anumol, who was a teacher at the Jyothi Primary School at Pallikavala, Kanchiyar, was found inside her home at Pezhukandam five days after her death. Her body was found wrapped in a blanket and placed under a cot in a bedroom at their house on March 22. As per the post-mortem report, she died of a head injury. Police suspected her husband's role in the murder as he was absconding.

Police traced the accused after finding his mobile phone in the forest range. It is reported that Vijesh had abandoned his phone to escape from the police radar. Vijesh had moved to the hideout after taking his daughter to a relative's house. Police nabbed him when he was hiding in the forest range.

Vijesh tried to cover up the murder

Vijesh had called Anumol’s parents, John Abraham and Philomena of Pampakada, Pampanar, in Peerumade, and told them that she had run away. On receiving the information, the couple reached her home at Pezhukandam but Vijesh ensured that they did not enter the bedroom, police said.

They then filed a man missing complaint with the Kattappana police. Later Vijesh took the couple's daughter to his parental home at Vengalloorkada. Anumol's phone was found switched off.

But when the family members made a call to Anumol’s phone on Monday, it started ringing, but someone cut off the call.

On Tuesday, Anumol’s parents and brother Alex visited the police station and enquired about the progress of the case after which they reached the house by 6 pm. When they entered the house by forcibly opening the door which was locked, they felt a stench inside.

On a search, they found a hand sticking out from under the cot when they removed the blanket.

Anumol's last voice message

Salomi, Anumol's paternal aunt in Oman's capital Muscat received a voice message on WhatsApp around 8 pm on March 17. In the message, Anumol complained that her husband had reached home drunk, and was verbally abusing her.

"I am capable of eking out a living elsewhere. I need not go to my house. I can stay in a convent," she reportedly said. She went on to explain her situation — "not allowing either to live or die".

"I am fed up with life," the woman continued. "I should live somewhere no one could find me. Let people say anything about me. Only those who are experiencing (the situation) would understand it. Outsiders could say that we should adjust and live together. I don't want it anymore. A man is not inevitable for a woman to live," Anumol purportedly said in the voice message.

That was the last time her relatives heard from her. Though Salomi replied to the message, she did not get a response. Later, Anumol's phone was found switched off.