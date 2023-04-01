Health Dept issues Covid guidelines; masks mandatory for pregnant women, children, elderly

Thiruvananthapuram: The health department has issued Covid guidelines owing to the slight increase in cases in the state. The guidelines were released based on the Covid review meeting held the other day.
As per the guidelines, both government and private hospitals should arrange beds specifically to treat Covid patients.
If a patient under treatment is confirmed to be infected with Covid, they shall not be denied further treatment by the hospital authorities under any circumstance.
Samples of those who test positive for Covid must be sent for WGS (Whole Genome Sequencing) testing from every district as per existing norms. Health Minister Veena George informed the respective District Surveillance Officers to ensure the same.
Covid Guidelines
- People with diabetes, hypertension, cancer, heart, kidney, lung and other diseases or any comorbidities, pregnant women, children and senior citizens must mandatorily wear masks in public places and hospitals.
- People over 60 years of age and those with comorbidities must undergo RT-PCR tests and receive suitable treatment if they show symptoms of Covid influenza.
- Patients and bystanders reaching hospitals must wear masks at all times.
- Health workers must mandatorily wear masks inside the hospital. All District Medical Officers have been instructed to ensure the same.
- Efforts should be intensified to identify pregnant women with symptoms of influenza through ASHA workers and field staff. Pregnant women should be tested for Covid if they show symptoms.
- Awareness campaigns will be held to inform people about the importance of getting two Covid vaccinations and a precautionary dose in fighting the virus.
- People with lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and other serious diseases, people over the age of 60, pregnant women, children and obese people must take extra precautions against contracting the virus. If persons belonging to these categories start showing symptoms, they must immediately seek medical attention. Inpatients and palliative care patients at home should be extra careful as well.
- There should not arise a situation where a Covid patient does not get treatment. A certain number of beds must be set aside in all government and private hospitals for Covid patients who require inpatient treatment.
- If a person undergoing treatment in any hospital is confirmed with Covid, further treatment should be ensured in the same hospital in a dedicated area for Covid patients.
- It is the responsibility of the respective District Medical Officer to ensure all hospitals abide by the above-mentioned guidelines and that patients receive proper treatment.