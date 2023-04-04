Family of three found dead in Ernakulam

Kochi: Three members of a family were found dead at their house in Cheppanam here on Tuesday. The deceased are Raghavaparambath Maniyan his wife Sarojini and their son Manoj.

As per the preliminary assumption, Maniyan died by suicide after killing his wife and son. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Maniyan was found hanging while the two others were hacked to death. The couple's son Manoj was mentally challenged.

Panangad police inspected the spot and initiated further proceedings.