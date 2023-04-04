Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Family of three found dead in Ernakulam

Our Correspondent
Published: April 04, 2023 11:08 AM IST
Crime Scene
Maniyan was found hanging while his wife and son were hacked to death
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Three members of a family were found dead at their house in Cheppanam here on Tuesday. The deceased are Raghavaparambath Maniyan his wife Sarojini and their son Manoj.

As per the preliminary assumption, Maniyan died by suicide after killing his wife and son. The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Maniyan was found hanging while the two others were hacked to death. The couple's son Manoj was mentally challenged.

RELATED ARTICLES

Panangad police inspected the spot and initiated further proceedings.

Tags:
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.